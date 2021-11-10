Five indictments handed down in St. Landry Parish; Three of them second-degree murder

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury handed down five indictments on Nov. 3. Three of them were second-degree murder, and the other two were attempted second-degree murder.
The following people were indicted in the 27th Judicial District:
- Keith Eli, II, 20, of Opelousas:
- Second-degree murder of Taylor Joubert on or about Sept. 30, 2021.
- Attempted second-degree murder of Justin Fontenot on or about Sept. 30, 2021.
- Braillon Manuel:
- Second-degree murder of Taylor Joubert on or about Sept. 30, 2021.
- Attempted second-degree murder of Justin Fontenot on or about Sept. 30, 2021.
- Margaret Barker, 49, of Krotz Springs:
- Second-degree murder of John Barker on or about Sept. 6, 2021.
