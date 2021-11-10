Five indictments handed down in St. Landry Parish; Three of them second-degree murder

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury handed down five indictments on Nov. 3. Three of them were second-degree murder, and the other two were attempted second-degree murder.

The following people were indicted in the 27th Judicial District:

Keith Eli, II, 20, of Opelousas: Second-degree murder of Taylor Joubert on or about Sept. 30, 2021. Attempted second-degree murder of Justin Fontenot on or about Sept. 30, 2021.

Braillon Manuel: Second-degree murder of Taylor Joubert on or about Sept. 30, 2021. Attempted second-degree murder of Justin Fontenot on or about Sept. 30, 2021.

Margaret Barker, 49, of Krotz Springs: Second-degree murder of John Barker on or about Sept. 6, 2021.



A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

An attempted murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of imprisonment at hard labor for

not less than ten nor more than fifty years without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of

sentence.

An indictment is a formal charge by a Grand Jury for the crimes indicated. A Grand Jury consists of twelve residents, with two alternates, who are impaneled by the 27th Judicial District Court. Under Louisiana law, the DA’s office is prohibited from commenting on the evidence presented to the Grand Jury. Specifically, Code of Criminal Procedure Article 434, requires that “…members of the grand jury, and all other persons having confidential access to information concerning grand jury proceedings, shall keep secret the testimony of witnesses and all other matters occurring at, or directly connected with, a meeting of the grand jury…” For this reason, there is never a discussion concerning the evidence upon which the Grand Jury based its findings