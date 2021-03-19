Fatal accident kills one in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Washington, La. man was killed in a crash Thursday night.

20 year old, Caleb Doucet died in a crash on La. Highway 103 near Hebert Ortego Road. Police say doucet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Doucet was driving south on LA 103. For reasons still under investigation, Doucet’s vehicle ran off the roadway. Upon doing so, his truck overturned and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.