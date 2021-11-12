Family of missing Opelousas man says they suspect foul play

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The family of a missing Opelousas man is crying out for help. They say Wilfred Kinnerson III has been missing for over a month, and they’re now offering a $10,000 dollar reward for any information about his disappearance.

The man’s family held at a prayer vigil Friday evening.

“He’s a good father. He doesn’t do nothing to hurt anyone. Why would someone do this to him? We don’t know. We’re still asking questions and working very hard with Bastrop, Louisiana police,” Wilfred’s sister, who chose not to be identified, said.

She says Bastrop, Louisiana, is the last place they knew Wilfred was at. They say he was spending the night at a friend’s.

On October 4, he texted his daughter, that he was on his way home. That was the last time she heard from him.

His 16-year-old daughter says her dad picks her up from school everyday, but after that text, he didn’t pick her up from school two days in a row.

“So we knew from there something had to be wrong because he loves his daughter,” Wilfred’s sister said.

“I have a heavy heart today, but I’m containing myself. It’s been very heart-aching, and I just want everything to be over with and back to normal, if it can get back that way. I would love that, but there’s only so much I can do at this point,” his daughter, Kaliyah Kinnerson, added.

His family started searching, and four days after they last heard from him, they found his car parked down the road from his father’s restaurant.

His family believes someone may have planted his car there because they haven’t seen or heard from him since.

“Very much, foul play is suspected at this time,” his sister told News Ten.

She says she wants to believe, though, her brother is still alive.

“I will not stop until my brother comes home, any means by necessary,” she said. “We need answers, and we will get justice.”

Opelousas police say it cannot yet be determined if foul play was involved. They say investigators are trying to attempt to locate Wilfred Kinnerson III.