Eunice to close city hall on Election Day, Nov. 3

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — City officials confirmed today that Eunice City Hall will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3.

“Due to the number of voting precincts located in the Eunice City Hall lobby and with social distancing requirements, Mayor Scott Fontenot has decided to close all City of Eunice offices located in the Eunice City Hall and which are not directly associated with the election,” stated an official press release. “The Eunice City Hall will be open for voting only on Tuesday, Nov. 3.”

The following offices will be closed in the Eunice City Hall: