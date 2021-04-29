Eunice police investigating shooting

EUNICE, La (KLFY) — Eunice Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Second St. and W. Maple Ave. at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from their office.

Bryson Poullard, age 19, of Eunice, was charged as a principle to attempted first-degree murder. Police suspect involvement of narcotics.

One person suffered gunshot wounds and is currently being treated in a Lafayette hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

The Eunice City Marshal’s Office assisted in the arrest and investigation and the Eunice Police Department thanks them for their assistance.