ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- Bayou Teche Brewery in scenic Arnaudville is a unique South Louisiana brewery offering a variety of Cajun-style beers. Brewed and bottled on the bayou, they make craft beers to complement the cuisine and lifestyle of Cajuns and Creoles.

Karlos Knott, President of Bayou Teche Brewery, said, "We thought, 'hey, Louisiana is a great city to visit, the food is unique, so let's design some beers to go with the food, the lifestyle, and when people can come visit this area, they can come to a brewery."