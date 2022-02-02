EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- Tranessa Compton was working at Eunice Manor when the alleged theft occurred.

Administrator Nicki Toups says the nursing home as a zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior.

“I don’t take it lightly when things happen in this house,” Toups says.

Compton was hired at Eunice Manor in early November.

Toups continues, “She was a great healthcare giver. We never had a complaint about her work ethic.”

A little over a month later, she was suspended by Toups upon an investigation into theft.

Toups tells News Ten she questioned all employees as soon as she was made aware of the allegations.

“I immediately started an investigation. Within two hours, we identified her as a suspect,” explains Toups.

Toups says she notified the St. Landry Sheriff’s Department.

She says there were no red flags in Compton’s background on the initial check.

“We do a thorough screening and drug testing. Nothing came up,” Toups adds.

She says the nursing home follows a strict policy before a hire is made.

Toups explains, “I personally in-service every employee before they get on our floor.”

However, Toups says days later she was made aware of alleged criminal activity in Compton’s past.

Toups continues, “After making several calls, I found out that she has been suspected of theft at other places.”

Toups says she believes this could have been avoided if someone had just spoken up.

“Healthcare is in a hiring crisis. It is very upsetting this would happen,” explains Toups.

This remains on ongoing investigation.

Toups says she and the victim’s family are cooperating with law enforcement.