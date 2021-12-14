Eunice Manor sees positive COVID-19 test for first time in over a year

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The ebbs and flows of COVID-19 are visible inside of the walls of Eunice Manor.

Administrator Nickie Toups says the pandemic has taught her to make “the mess the message”.

“It is a matter of life and death,” Toups says.

She revealed to News Ten a staff member tested positive Sunday. The nursing home has a 100% vaccination rate, according to Toups.

“Once again, COVID has made its way back into our facility,” Toups said.

That one positive test caused Toups to take quick action.

“We swabbed every staff member and every resident,” added Toups.

Toups said they have not had a positive test from a resident in over a year.

She also said that after a positive test, her policy is to swab twice a week for two weeks or until no more positives emerge for 14 consecutive days.

“Bottom line, we are still affected by COVID after two years of lockdowns and masks,” Toups said.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 45 omicron cases in the state, 40 probable, five confirmed.

Toups said this is forcing her to adjust and keep visitation restrictions in place.

“It is scary,” Toups said. “We don’t know. No one knows. The fear of the unknown is worse.”

The following protocols are in place for precautionary measures:

All visitors must sign in at the front door.

Temperatures will be checked.

Voluntary rapid testing is offered.

All visitors must mask up.

Social distancing will be enforced.

Toups continued, “It’s a double-edged sword when you want to keep everyone safe. Families are disappointed and want to come and visit, yet if COVID comes in, they are disappointed and upset.”

Toups told News 10 she will continue to monitor COVID numbers and Omicron variant and will make changes to policies as she sees fit.