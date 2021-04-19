Eunice man, juvenile arrested on drugs charges after traffic stop

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man and a juvenile were both arrested on Wednesday, April 14 after a routine traffic stop turned up drugs and paraphernalia, along with a firearm, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Logan Anthony Kennedy, 18, of Eunice, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic (two counts), illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and traffic charges. His bond was set at $13,750.

The 16-year-old juvenile passenger was charged with possession of THC oil and possession of methamphetamines.

Guidroz said detectives found 21 bags of prepackaged marijuana, weighing a total of 139.7 grams. Nine one-gram pods of THC oil were also found, along with a black digital scale, one box of clear sandwich bags, a small amount of methamphetamines and a Ruger 9mm firearm.

Kennedy refused to speak to detectives, according to Guidroz, stating “I plead the fifth.” Kennedy was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

“It is evident Mr. Kennedy is involved in the sales of illegal narcotics,” said Guidroz. “The fact he was in possession of 21 prepackaged clear plastic bags of marijuana, a scale to weigh the marijuana and unused clear plastic bags to package the marijuana confirms the theory of drug sales.”

Anyone with knowledge of illegal drug activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or download the P3 app on any mobile device to tip anonymously.