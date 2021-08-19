Eunice man arrested on rape, crime against nature charges involving juvenile

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man was jailed after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say he may have drugged a juvenile under the age of nine for sexual purposes.

Jacob Randel Moon, 36, of Eunice, faces two counts of aggravated crime against nature and a charge of third-degree rape. His bond was set at $105,000, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, after being arrested on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Guidroz said the investigation started in June after two child molestation complaints. After a child forensic interview, investigators found that the juvenile was staying overnight at Moon’s home with other relatives.

“During the evening hours, the juvenile would be given a sleep aid and would feel pain in the buttock area when he woke up,” said Guidroz. “In another instance, the juvenile was awakened to pressure in the buttock area.”

Moon did admit that the juvenile was given a sleep aid, but denied allegations of sexual abuse. He also admitted he was the only male person in the home at the time.

Guidroz said Moon faces a second accusation of sexual abuse involving a consensual sexual relationship with an adult woman. The victim came forward on July 21.

“The victim stated that during the sexual encounter, she advised Jacob Moon that she did not want to continue and asked him to stop,” said Guidroz. “Jacob Moon ignored the request until she was able to forcibly stop the encounter.”