Eunice man arrested for drugs also charged in death of Oberlin man

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man arrested for narcotics distribution has additionally been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say he supplied an Oberlin man with a lethal dose of Fentanyl.

Jerry Ross Vidrine, 33, of Eunice, was arrested at his residence on April 8, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. Reports indicate that Vidrine was selling heroin, Fentanyl, crystal meth and other drugs. Vidrine was arrested on three warrants for drug offenses. He later bonded out of jail.

During their investigation, however, Eunice Police detectives received word from the family of victim James “Jim” Langley, 30, of Oberlin, that Langley had died of an overdose of Fentanyl on Dec. 7, 2020. Vidrine is believed to have been Langley’s supplier.

A toxicology report from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office found Langely had four times a lethal dose of Fentanyl in his system at the time of his death. The drug was allegedly sold to Langley the day before his death.

Vidrine was arrested again earlier today in Jennings with the assistance of the Jennings Police Department and transported to St. Landry Parish for booking.

“The drugs being sold today are more deadly than past drugs of choice,” said Fontenot. “They are killing people, and we need to arrest those responsible for these deaths.”