UPDATE: Eunice man arrested for attempted second-degree murder was out on bond for unrelated murder charge

UPDATE, 11:02 a.m.: Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Devidre Doyle was out on bond for an Oct. 26, 2019 incident in which he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Fontenot said police responded to a shots-fired call at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 at the intersection of Fred and Nimitz streets. Doyle allegedly fired at a passing vehicle with two occupants in it. Video from a nearby home’s security system is being used as evidence for Doyle’s involvement.

ORIGINAL POST: EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Eunice City Marshal’s Office said their agents located and arrested a man wanted on warrants for attempted second-degree murder.

Devidre Domal Doyle, 20, of Eunice, was wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder for a shooting which occurred in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 22. He was located by marshals while on routine patrol.

The warrants were from an investigation by the Eunice Police Department. Doyle was then placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Eunice Police Department for booking. No bond has been set at this time.