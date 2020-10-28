Eunice man arrested after trying to buy a gun while facing attempted murder charge

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A Eunice man was arrested in August after St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputies say he tried to buy a gun even though he’s yet to go to court on an attempted second-degree murder charge from 2017.

John Dale Pastorek, 70, of Eunice, also attempted to use a fake identity to purchase a Taurus .410 / .45 caliber revolver. Pastorek was charged with attempted second-degree murder in May 2017. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Pastorek was caught by clerks doing a Firearms Transaction Record. On that FTR is a question which asks, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?” Guidroz said Pastorek answered ‘No’ to that question.

He will be charged with fradulent firearms and ammunition purchase. On Monday, Oct. 26, Pastorick was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail.

“Federal firearm deals and private sellers have a mandatory obligation by law to report denials to the sheriff of the parish. This law was created to prevent a person from illegally obtaining a firearm when they are not allowed to acquire one,” advised Sheriff Guidroz.

The law went into effect in 2018 but recently the office has been inundated with denials, said the sheriff. Once the denial is made, the “seller” of a firearm must contact their sheriff’s office where a detective will open an investigation on why they were denied. It could be criminal charges, the purchaser lying on the application on arrests, or domestic abuse and protection orders that result in a denial. The “seller” must also report the denial to the state’s victim notification network who will inform a victim of the attempted purchase if the violator is on bond.

If the “seller” is caught not reporting the denial, they are then reported to federal authorities. Guidroz said he is urging dealers of firearms to post a sign stating that “any attempt to purchase a firearm fraudulently will be reported to law enforcement and you could be charged with a felony” if they do not have one posted already.