Eunice Firefighters not confident in Fire Chief

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1745, consisting of Eunice Firefighters, sent a letter to Mayor Scott Fontenot passing a resolution with a vote of “no confidence” in the current Fire Chief.

The letter reads that Eunice Firefighters Union has “passed a resolution, with a vote of 98% “no confidence” in Chief Mike Arnold due to multiple sexual harassment and/or assault allegations filed against Chief Arnold.

In letter, the union claims that the chief has not made any positive changes since his last sexual harassment suit filed in 2014.

They say the chief steadily deteriorated the morale of the department and repeatedly attempted to damage the image of the department.

News 10 reached out to Mayor Fontenot and he did confirm there is an investigation into the union’s allegations.

A local 1745 representative said that until they know what the outcome will be, they will not take any further steps.