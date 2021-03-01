Ending gun violence a prayer at a time is what one community activist is calling for

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)- It’s called Guns Down, Power Up.

It’s a plea to local communities to stop the violence and end the hatred.

Traveling to different cities in Louisiana, community activist Eric Williams is working to stop violence, especially the gun violence.

“I base where I’m going to go on what people are telling me, what areas are really getting hit. I try and focus on those areas,” explains Williams.

Motivated by his own personal history, Williams says the end goal is to inspire change one prayer at a time.

“I had a relative in my family get killed and one lost to the prison system. We lost twice. That was my enough is enough moment,” Williams continued.

Marie Frilot is a mother of three teenage boys. She says parents need to know ending violence starts in the home.

“Violence is around everyday whether it’s work or home or just going to the store. I need my kids to know everything is going to be ok,” says Frilot.

A year of continuous prayer and activism, that is what Williams says it’s going to take to make the streets a little safer.

“It’s in my heart to pray. 2021, we are going to pray. Churches are closed but we can social distance. That’s where it’s all starts,” Williams adds.