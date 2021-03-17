Dewoody pleads guilty to murder of Ville Platte woman

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man accused of killing a deaf Ville Platte woman pleaded guilty today.

The 54-year old pleaded guilty to the murder of Joyce Thomas. He was sentenced to three life sentences today for that crime, plus a kidnapping crime.

Dewoody was also accused of forcing the Opelousas woman into his vehicle, driving her out of town then sexually assaulting her.

Four days later, court documents say he headed to Joyce Thomas’s home in Ville Platte. Thomas was deaf and mute. The two left together in Dewoody’s vehicle. He then used the woman’s cell phone to call her family members.

According to court documents, he said she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom for her safe return. Thomas was found dead in March in Grand Coteau. Dewoody was arrested while he was on parole.