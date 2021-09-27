Denise Oliney-Rose, St. Landry Parish School Board member, dies

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Landry Parish school board member Denise Oliney-Rose, has died.

Notice of her death was announced Monday by the St. Landry Parish School Board.

She died Sunday.

“Mrs. Rose will always be remembered for her true passion and love for our district and for the schools and constituents she represented. She was a strong advocate for students and staff and her voice and her presence will be greatly missed.”

Rose began her employment as a teacher at Melville Elementary in October of 1999. In 2009 she

moved to Palmetto Elementary where she served as a Literacy Coach and teacher. She was

appointed principal at Washington Elementary School in 2012 where she stayed until her retirement in

2016.

She was elected to the school board in 2018 where she represented District 5 which included the Palmetto, Morrow, LeBeau and Melville areas.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.