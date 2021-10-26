Daughter’s heartwarming gesture of feeding community celebrates deceased mother’s birthday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana daughter is remembering her mother in a unique way.

Connie Shakesnider and members of the community went door to door Tuesday helping elderly people in St. Landry Parish.

“We have the food all boxed up and we’re ready to go knocking on doors and delivering a nutritious meal and bringing some love to our community,” Shakesnider said.

The annual feeding event started 15 years ago.

Connie’s mother, Wilda Roberts Shakesnider, would help feed her neighbors so in 2018 when she passed away, she decided to honor her in a way that was fitting.

“She just loved to feed people. So we told her one day, we said mama we going to feed your whole neighborhood. You’re always feeding them so we will go feed everybody.”

“This is a tribute to her and we do it in honor of her because she fed so many people.”

Many of the elderly were thankful to be greeted with food.

“This is a big blessing to us living in a government apartment. Thank y’all very much and God bless,” Elrick Simien, a local resident said.

Connie says while she misses her mother every day, today is a day she keeps her mother’s memory and good deeds alive.