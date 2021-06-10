Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of attempted first-degree murder suspect in April 29 Eunice shooting

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice Police have arrested their main suspect in an April 29 shooting near the intersection of Maple Ave. and Second Street thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Brian Keith “B.K.” Thomas, Jr., 20, was arrested on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder. Using the tip given to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Wednesday, Eunice Police worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Office in locating Thomas. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police also assisted in finding Thomas, who was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail today, according to Fontenot.

Thomas’s arrest marks the second made in the case. In April, Eunice Police arrested Bryson Poullard, 19, of Eunice, for principle to attempted first-degree murder.

The victim in the shooting was treated at a local hospital. No further information has been released on their condition.