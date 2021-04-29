Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of alleged Opelousas truck stop thief

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas woman ended up behind bars after Crime Stoppers tips alleged she was the suspect behind a theft at the Quarters Casino and Truck Plaza and the Gold Rush Casino.

Joshlin Soileau, 31, of Opelousas, faces charges of simple burglary and theft after an alleged incident at the business on April 4.

“Surveillance video showed that the female arrived in a red Ford F-150 pickup and went inside the store,” said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “She exited the store with numerous packs of cigarettes and other items, with a total value of $171.59, without paying for the items.”

On April 23, she is also accused of attempting to steal cigarettes and starting a fight with a clerk at the Gold Rush Casino. Soileau allegedly stole a carton of cigarettes in that fight.

“Crime Stoppers received numerous tips giving information on the location of the vehicles in the surveillance video,” said Guidroz. “Upon further investigation of the tips, it was determined that the vehicle was registered to Joshlin Soileau, who is also the female seen in the video footage.”

Soileau admitted to fighting with the Gold Rush employee and stealing the cigarettes. She was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on April 23.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the tipsters of Crime Stoppers for coming forward with information,” said Guidroz. “St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers and their tipsters are continuing to help solve cases throughout St. Landry Parish and make our parish a much safer place to live.”