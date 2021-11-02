Crash on Vine Street at Railroad Avenue in Opelousas leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — One person died and multiple others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Opelousas just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Vine Street near Railroad Avenue, Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

McLendon said multiple vehicles were involved.

He said police will process the scene and release additional detail at a later time.

So far, he said, the deceased has only been identified as a male victim.

KLFY will continue to provide updates to this story as they develop.