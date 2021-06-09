Couple arrested for elder cruelty after leaving 64-year-old legally blind victim locked in bedroom

(KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple on Saturday for elder abuse, according to a press release from their office.

Alvin Jackson Kennedy, II, 42, of Opelousas and Lauren Marie Oberle, 39, of Opelousas were both arrested on Saturday, June 5 for cruelty to to infirmed and are held on a $7,500 bond each.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said that on June 1, the SLPSO received a complaint of possible elder abuse and neglect to an infirmed individual.

The 64-year-old legally blind victim lived with her son Kennedy and his girlfriend Oberle. The victim told detectives that she was not allowed to leave her bedroom to shower or use the bathroom, and that Kennedy and Oberle allegedly threatened to beat her if she did.

When detectives visited the home, the walls were lined with furniture and boxes with a small trail leading to the victim’s bedroom. The doorknob to her bedroom was missing, and the door secured with a plastic clothes hanger.

The victim had barricaded herself inside the bedroom, using a small end table to block the door, according to detectives.

She was left with a kitchen pot to be used as a toilet inside her room. She also had a full-sized bed, which she shared with her dog. The floor space was cluttered, with no room to walk around without stepping on clothing or other items.