City of Opelousas asks organizations to allocate $1 million to Donald Gardner Stadium project

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A brand new football field and revamped outdoor track lanes are among the renovations being considered for Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas.

The City of Opelousas has asked the Downtown Development District (DDD) and the St. Landry Parish School Board to allocate money toward the million-dollar project.

Lena Charles says the DDD supports the idea.

“We hashed it out among the board and we felt that if it meets the requirements and that CA agreement can be signed then we are in,” said Charles.

The DDD and the school board are being asked to donate $1 million each to the project. Charles says the city cannot afford to fund the project on its own. The plan is to get help from outside investors and pay for renovations over a span of eight years.

St. Landry Parish School Board member Milton Ambres feels the school board should not be responsible for allocating funds to the project.

“It’s perfect for the city, but St. Landry Parish School Board shouldn’t be the one to pay for it,” said Ambres.

As of the now the DDD has committed to the project while school board members have yet to vote on whether or not they will be involved. Ambres says he’s undecided.

“I’m just torn between the two,” he said. “I still haven’t made up my mind on how I’m going to vote for it.”

School board members will vote on a final decision on whether or not they are able to fund part of the project.

The meeting will take place April 26.