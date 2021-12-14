City of Opelousas adds online bill pay for taxes

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Paying your city taxes in Opelousas might be a little easier now with a new online payment portal.

Mayor Julius Alsandor said the city launched the new online web payment page for city taxes on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

“It’s another positive and upward step of improving our city services for the citizens and businesses we serve,” said Alsandor in a press release. “In our pursuit of making the best better for our city, we are pleased to announce a new technological advancement for our tax collection department. With increased technology, innovation, and modernization as a goal of this administration, we have successfully upgraded this city service that will allow the clerks to be more efficient and give customers an easier option to access and complete city business.”

Alsandor thanked Marissa Carbine, Yocha Payne, and Leisa Anderson for their help implementing the new tool.