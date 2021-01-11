Chad Pitre takes oath of office as St. Landry Parish’s District Attorney

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) After taking the oath of office, Chad Pitre is the St. Landry Parish’s newest District Attorney who is vowing to move the parish forward, and in the right direction.



“A change in leadership and direction at the St. Landry Parish DA’s office begun,” Pitre said during his speech.



In his new role, Pitre pledges a unified parish and an open and honest DA’s office.



“I pledge honesty, integrity, transparency, and the highest regarding of leadership.”



In a packed courtroom surrounded by families and friends who wore mask, Pitre asked for support and community help saying together they can deliver the changes needed.



“The citizens deserve accountability, a justice system, and an elected official who they can trust to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Even before placing his right hand on the bible, Pitre talked about the work he and his staff had already begun to implement.



“My staff and administration hit the ground running. We have started work with parish government and with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s office.”