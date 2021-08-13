Carencro woman charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder after domestic incident

CANKTON, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro woman is behind bars on an attempted second-degree murder charge after she allegedly fired a gun at her domestic partner on Clarence Cormier Rd., according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Brittany Ann Tolliver, 32, of Carencro, had a verbal altercation with a person she lives with. Eyewitnesses state that they observed Brittany Tolliver and the victim loudly arguing near the front of their home, according to SLPSO Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. During the altercation, Brittany Tolliver slapped the victim in the face numerous times and threatened to kill the victim.

Tolliver then allegedly pointed a 9 mm firearm and fired a shot at the victim. The shot missed, and the victim was uninjured. She then left the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

Tolliver was arrested on Aug. 9 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with a $50,000 bond.