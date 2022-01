ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) Members of the community gathered together Sunday to pray for the safe return of a missing man from Melville.

Floyd Davenport Jr. was last seen January 13 at a local boat landing.

Friends, family, and community members gathered near the location where Davenport was last spotted.

Authorities searched the Atchafalaya waters the day Davenport went missing in fear that he had drowned.