PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — A California man was arrested in Port Barre after allegedly choking a pregnant woman, causing her to have a miscarriage, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO).

Dion Devon Harris, II, age 39, of Fresno, Calif. faces charges of second-degree feticide and attempted second-degree murder.

On Feb. 20, 2022, deputies with the SLPSO were dispatched to the Port Barre Fire District 2 Central Station in regards to a battery. When they arrived they found a female victim sitting on the ground, being treated by emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

The victim was riding in a rental van with other individuals, which included three juveniles and two elderly people. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat and Harris was sitting in the rear driver’s side seat, according to SLPSO.

The victim and Harris were arguing about him bullying the juveniles when he allegedly became enraged and positioned himself behind the seat where the victim was sitting. Harris reached forward with his left hand and placed it around the victim’s throat, choking the victim. The victim attempted to escape Harris’ grasp but was unsuccessful.

When Harris realized that the victim was attempting to break free of his grasp, he reportedly maneuvered himself into the front passenger seat where the victim was seated, with his back against the dashboard. He then grabbed the upper shoulder portion of the seatbelt, wrapped it around the victim’s neck, and pulled it tightly, according to the witnesses.

The driver pulled over on the side of the road, and when the vehicle stopped, Harris allegedly exited the vehicle through the passenger side door and continued to choke the victim with the seatbelt.

The victim was able to get the seatbelt from around her neck by pressing the release button on the seatbelt fastening device. She then attempted to exit the vehicle; however, Harris reportedly began choking the victim again by placing both of his hands around the victim’s neck.

Harris then allegedly pulled the victim to the ground and continued to choke the victim with his left hand while pulling the victim’s hair with his right hand. The victim then lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, the other passengers in the vehicle were attempting to restrain Harris. He broke free and began approaching the victim again. One of the passengers from the vehicle laid on top of the victim in an attempt to shield the victim from Harris.

When a passing vehicle stopped, Harris began to walk away from the scene. The victim and the juveniles got in the vehicle that stopped and they were taken to the fire station. From there, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies tried to speak with the victim at the hospital; however, the victim was disoriented and having a hard time communicating with the deputies. Hospital staff told the deputies that the victim was approximately nine weeks pregnant and miscarried the fetus as a result of the attack.

Dion Devon Harris, II was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with second-degree feticide and attempted second-degree murder. His bond was set at $375,000.