BREAKING: One dead after shooting at Opelousas motel

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police say one person is dead after a shooting at the Town House Motel.

According to the Police Chief Martin McLendon, at around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at the motel located at 337 West Landry Street.

After arriving on the scene, McLendon said, officers found one victim unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.

McLendon said the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene, has been identified as 38-year-old Jonas Hubbard.

One person has been taken into custody, McLendon said.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later tonight or as it becomes available, he said.