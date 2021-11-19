BREAKING NEWS: Beau Chene High School on lockdown

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Beau Chene High School is currently on lockdown.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells KLFY News that Beau Chene High School was placed on lockdown after students reported seeing a student with a gun.

Authorities are currently at the high school interviewing students.

Reports surfaced from a live feed on Facebook that a student was saying that there was a shooter and that they were in custody. Authorities say this is false information. All students are safe and the investigation continues.

KLFY News has a crew headed there and will update this story as more information become available.



