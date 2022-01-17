BOLO issued for Opelousas senior

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a report of a missing person from Opelousas.

A BOLO alert (Be on the lookout) has been issued for 84-year-old Merrick Semien.

According to authorities, Semien was last seen over the weekend (January 15) walking in the 400 block of Texas Eastern Road in Opelousas.

He was wearing a black plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Authorities say he does not have a vehicle nor a cell phone, and that he is lost and may be confused.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.