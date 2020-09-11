Boil advisory issued for Grand Prairie Water System along Pointe Verte Road

GRAND PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY) — A boil advisory has been issued for the Grand Prairie Public Water System along Pointe Verte Road.
The water district has issued a boil advisory as a precaution after equipment malfunctioned and caused a loss of water pressure. Repair and replacement are underway, and the entire system is being flushed to ensure water quality.
Consumers should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming. The order will remain in place until the Louisiana Department of Health shows water samples to be safe.