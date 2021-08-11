Blood drives, fundraisers planned for Eunice PD officer with cancer

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The Eunice Police Department is turning to the public to help support one of their own.

Sergeant Robert Brickley was recently diagnosed with Leukemia, and treatments will keep him in the hospital for three months.

Starting next week, blood drives are planned to help cover medical costs. For each pint of blood donated, a monetary donation will be made toward Brickley’s medical expenses.

Two blood drives will be held at City Hall, located at 300 S. 2nd St. in Eunice:

Wednesday, August 18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, August 19 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A Lourdes bus will be located on-site. For additional information about donating, call 337-470-4483.

There will also be a bake sale set up at City Hall during the blood drives. All proceeds will go toward Brickley’s medical bills and expenses.

There is a Facebook page with details on all the fundraisers that are planned for Brickley.