Bill Rodier discusses the central St. Landry economic develoment district

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Central St. Landry Economic Development District or CSLEDD, is an economic development district located along the I-49 corridor in Opelousas.

This district deploys its dedicated funding to improve and increase critical economic infrastructure within its geographic boundaries.

Through its board of commissioners, CSLEDD is focused on projects and initiatives that stimulate investment and growth.

This includes:

a. Installation of state of the art lighting along I-49 between Exit 15 (Harry Guilbeau Rd) and Exit 19 (Hwy. 190). Installation of state of the art lighting along Harry Guilbeau Rd.

b. CSLEDD has taken financial and managerial responsibility of the grounds maintenance along a 5 mile stretch of I-49, overseeing bi-weekly grass cutting, vegetation maintenance, beautification and litter abatement within this area.

c. A new wastewater treatment facility is currently being built on the southern end of their district. The construction of this system is greatly expanding growth capacity in this area.

d. Gateway to Acadiana masterplan to create a multipurpose destination development, the first of its kind in St. Landry Parish.

Largely because of these investments, there have been more than 50 million dollars in new business investment over the past four years and currently there are more than 50 million dollars in various types of development projects within the district that are in the permitting and/or due diligence process.

They anticipate that this investment momentum will continue to dramatically accelerate over the next three years creating substantial tax revenues for both City and Parish Governments that will help further improve all areas of the Parish and the City.

For more information, visit www.opportunitystlandry.com.