Bellard takes the oath becoming an elected St. Landry Parish president

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Over 200 days ago, Jessie Bellard was appointed St. Landry Parish president after then-president Bill Fontenot resigns due to health concerns.

Now, after a hard-fought election and win, Bellard put his hand on the Bible becoming an elected parish president.

The Delta Grand was packed in Opelousas as some residents joined in on welcoming a newly elected parish president but the inauguration wasn’t about Bellard, it was about the people who have supported him along the way to get to this spot.

Judge Jason Meche continues, “Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know if I can say anything about someone who has voluntarily taken on such a hard job as parish president in St. Landry Parish.”

Friend and Judge Jason Meche says when he was asked to speak on Bellard’s behalf, he knew who he needed to turn to for wisdom, the people of St. Landry Parish, the people who voted for Jessie Bellard.

“Jessie really values people. Jessie cares about people. Jessie cares about St. Landry Parish and Jessie values hard work,” says Meche.

He continues his speech by boldly saying the parish needs Bellard and his work ethic.

Meche says Bellard and his staff will get the parish back to where it needs to be and on the right direction moving forward and into the future.

“It’s why he became a fireman, it’s why he became a reserve police officer, it’s why he has worked in parish government twice,” Meche explains.