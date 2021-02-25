Baton Rouge woman arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- What began with a vehicle stolen from an Opelousas car lot ended with a high-speed chase and shots fire by law enforcement before one suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, officers were called to a local auto sales company in the 1100 block of N. Main Street after the owner spotted one of the vehicles leaving the lot.

(Submitted photo)

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and a high-speed pursuit followed. The driver of the vehicle has now been identified as Rebekah Amber Ndubusisi, 27, of Baton Rouge.

Rebekah Ndubuisi (Opelousas Police Department)

Louisiana State Police, Grand Coteau Police, and the Sunset Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

An officer with the Grand Coteau Police Department did fire their gun during the incident. That portion of the investigation was referred to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office as the pursuit at that point had crossed into Lafayette Parish, authorities said.

The chase led authorities back in the city of Opelousas as the driver traveled back up I-49 North Bound traveling in the South Bound lanes of travel.

No serious injuries occurred to anyone involved in the pursuit. Several police units received minor to moderate damage.

Ndubuisi was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Ndubusisi is still being evaluated at this time and will face charges once released from medical care. Charges will be forwarded when determined.