Authorities searching for suspect in deadly New Years Eve shooting in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY) — A man was shot in the chest and died on New Years Eve in St. Landry Parish.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, it happened just before midnight in the Town of Washington.

He said deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of East Saint Mitchell Street regarding a man who had been shot.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Keith Adam Joseph of Washington.

Guidroz said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was involved in an argument with another man who then pulled out a gun and shot him.

Joseph died at the scene, Guidroz said.

The suspect fled prior to deputy’s arrival, he said.

Several witnesses were located at the scene and provided information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com.

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.