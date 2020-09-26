Attorneys for beaten St. Landry Parish inmate call for video to be released to public

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Attorneys for the man allegedly beaten by St. Landry Parish correctional officers while in custody released a press statement this evening calling for the video of the abuse to be released to the public.

De’onte Wilson was identified as the victim in the attack by his attorneys Ronald Haley, Dedrick Moore and Christopher Murrell.

Earlier today, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz announced that he had fired correction officers Damien Anderson and Zachary Herpin. Video footage, as described by Guidroz, shows Wilson being placed into a restraint chair by Anderson and Herpin. The officers claimed Wilson became “verbally abusive,” which prompted one of the officers to allegedly punch him in the face multiple times. Guidroz said footage also shows the inmate’s head being slammed against the concrete wall of the jail’s decontamination room while he was still in handcuffs.

Wilson’s attorneys said that Herpin also allegedly entered Wilson’s cell and pepper sprayed him while he was already subdued.

In their statement, the attorneys called the officers’ actions “gang tactics” and torture.

“We demand transparency through every level and stage of the investigation, and that these officers are exposed as the heartless, violent bullies with badges that they are,” read the statement. “We have reason to believe this is not their first attack on an inmate; therefore, every detail of every previous attack and coverup must come to light. We demand to see their entire employment history, records, and all complaints lodged against them.”

Anderson was charged with three counts of battery and malfeasance in office. Zachary Herpin was charged with two counts of simple battery and malfeasance in office.

Download and read the entire statement below: