EUNICE, La (KLFY) — A Eunice man was arrested in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to Chief of Police Randy Fontenot.

Kevin Williams, Jr.,22, of Eunice, was arrested on Friday on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Beulah St. at the Sunrise Apartments on Sunday, May 23.

One victim, Gano Vallare, was injured.