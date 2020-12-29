Arrest made in alleged Christmas Day arson in Sunset

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — One person has been placed under arrest for simple arson after a Christmas Day house fire in the 200 block of Doral St. in Sunet, according to Sunset Police.

According to Maj. Peter Guidry, no one was home at the time of the house fire, which started some time before 10 p.m. Friday. Investigators determined the fire was possibly intentional.

The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office and Sunset Police made an arrest but have not released information on the suspect, pending completion of the marshal’s investigation.