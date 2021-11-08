Argument leads to shooting outside Grand Coteau convenience store

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) — Grand Coteau Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday that left a man wounded.

According to police, it happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store near Bellimin Street and Hwy. 93.

Asst. Police Chief Michael Buck said an argument broke out between two men, and the dispute escalated when one of the males in the argument pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, hitting the man he had been arguing with.

The victim, Buck said, was transported to a local hospital where his condition is listed as serious.

He said the suspect ran away from the area and was chased by a state trooper who was sitting in his unit in the store’s parking, and heard the gunfire.

The suspect was soon apprehended and taken into custody, Buck said.

Neither the suspect or victim have been identified.