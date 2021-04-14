APRIL 14: St. Landry Parish offers sandbags, closes streets for flooding

St. Landry Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sandbags_156377

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish government announced this morning that they are making sandbags available for residents at the Yambilee Building at 1939 W. Landry St. (U.S. 190) in Opelousas.

Officials are also warning residents to use caution when traveling on parish roadways after heavy rains Tuesday caused flooding in some areas. 

Road Closures in St. Landry Parish due to flooding:

  • Collins Lane
  • Deville Road
  • Jennings Road near LA 742
  • Rolton Road
  • Prayer House Road

High Water on roadways:

  • LA 182 at Meghan Drive
  • LA 167 by Texas Eastern 
  • Malveaux Road

With additional rains forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, the Parish could see additional flooding. Parish President Jessie Bellard is asking all to use caution when driving, especially at night when water on the roadway is hard to see.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar