OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– This Saturday, Jan. 29, the 16th annual “Battle for the Paddle” gumbo cook-off will be held in Downtown Opelousas at 521 E. Landry St. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proceeds from year’s cook off will be used to assist three-year old Zaidee, who has Infantile Nueroaxonal Dystrophy, and her parents with her care.

The fee to register to cook is $50. There will also be a Motorcycle run for a fee and lots of things for kids and family to do.

Visit the Gumbo Foundation’s Facebook page or website for more information.