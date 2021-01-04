Opelousas mother turns grief into community service

(KLFY)- Seven years ago, Lora Harrison lost her only child to gun violence.

Now, she has started her own non-profit as a way to help other parents through their grieving process.

“You never get over the pain. I feel numb but me doing this eases the pain,” Harrison continues.

Joined by family, friends, and elected officials in the city of Opelousas.

Lora Harrison officially launched “Mother’s with Broken Hearts”, a non profit aimed at helping parents cope with the lose of children.

“The pain I felt for my son. I think this will help ease the pain. What other mothers are going through, I’m going through the same thing,” explains Harrison.

Motivated by the loss her son, Eric, in 2014, Harrison hopes her work in local communities helps put an end to gun violence.

Harrison says, “I’m begging, pleading with y’all put down the guns. Y’all are hurting us. I didn’t want to live anymore and other mothers feel the same way.”

After declaring January 3, 2021 Mother’s with Broken Hearts Day, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor says this is just one way elected officials can be a part of something bigger in their community.

“When we can be a part of these things, it says we support this cause and message in our communities,” Alsandor explains.