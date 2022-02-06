OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man is dead from an early Sunday morning shooting.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the office was notified around 1:30 a.m. that a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

Investigators found that a group of people were at the KC Hall off of Hwy 104 in the Opelousas area when two vehicles were shot along with the male victim.

The victim was identified as Damien Joseph Lastrapes Jr., 19 of Opelousas. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this or any other case is asked to call (337) 948-TIPS or give a tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls will remain anonymous and you could earn up to a $2,500 cash reward. You can also use the P3 app and submit your tips anonymously from your mobile device.