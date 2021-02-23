Alabama man busted with numerous drugs during traffic stop on U.S. 190

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) — An Alabama man was busted with numerous drugs after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for not having a license plate light.
Yazeid A. Shalabi, 39, of Mobile, Ala., is in jail on a $124,750 bond and faces the following charges:
- Possession of Schedule II CDS (6 Counts)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (3 Counts)
- Possession of Schedule IV CDS (3 Counts)
- Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (3 Counts)
- Possession of Schedule V CDS
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Schedule I CDS
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (3 Counts)
- Possession of Schedule III CDS
- Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription
- Tail Lamps Violation
Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies were patrolling U.S. 190 near Lawtell when they noticed Shalabi’s dark-colored SUV did not have a functioning license plate light. During the following traffic stop, a deputy smelled illegal narcotics. When Shalabi was questioned about it, he handed the deputy a clear plastic bag, which contained 15 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana. Shalabi also had a clear plastic bag in his back pocket, which contained a pink powder suspected to be MDMA.
Upon searching the vehicle, the following items were located:
- 14 grams of suspected marijuana;
- 2 suspected THC filled vape cartridges;
- 1 bottle labeled Promethazine, which contained 2.5 liquid ounces;
- 235 multicolored suspected MDMA pills;
- 2 aluminum foil wraps that contained suspected LSD;
- 1 plastic container holding suspected marijuana;
- 9 orange pills marked “U30”, suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;
- 15 yellow capsules / pills marked “A” and “18”, suspected sertraline hydrochloride;
- 4 peach colored pills marked “R” and “029”, suspected alprazolam;
- 1 white pill marked “2410V”, suspected carlsoprodol;
- 2 orange and white capsules marked “Adderall XR 25mg”
- 16 blue pills, suspected alprazolam;
- 5 clear and orange pills, 4 beige and brown pills, 17 orange pills, 1 peach colored pill, 1 blue pill, all suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;
- 14 blue pills, 2 yellow pills, 2 white pills, all suspected Clonazepam,
- 10 white pills, suspected zolpidem tortrate;
- 1 yellow pill, suspected acetaminophen and oxycodone;
- 2 white pills, suspected vyvanse;
- 1 pink pill, suspected oxycodone hydrochloride;
- 2 white packages labeled Buprenorphine Naloxone; and
1 black digital scale.