Alabama man busted with numerous drugs during traffic stop on U.S. 190

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) — An Alabama man was busted with numerous drugs after St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over for not having a license plate light.

Yazeid A. Shalabi, 39, of Mobile, Ala., is in jail on a $124,750 bond and faces the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II CDS (6 Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (3 Counts)

Possession of Schedule IV CDS (3 Counts)

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (3 Counts)

Possession of Schedule V CDS

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Schedule I CDS

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (3 Counts)

Possession of Schedule III CDS

Possession of a Legend Drug Without a Prescription

Tail Lamps Violation

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said deputies were patrolling U.S. 190 near Lawtell when they noticed Shalabi’s dark-colored SUV did not have a functioning license plate light. During the following traffic stop, a deputy smelled illegal narcotics. When Shalabi was questioned about it, he handed the deputy a clear plastic bag, which contained 15 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana. Shalabi also had a clear plastic bag in his back pocket, which contained a pink powder suspected to be MDMA.

Upon searching the vehicle, the following items were located:

14 grams of suspected marijuana;

2 suspected THC filled vape cartridges;

1 bottle labeled Promethazine, which contained 2.5 liquid ounces;

235 multicolored suspected MDMA pills;

2 aluminum foil wraps that contained suspected LSD;

1 plastic container holding suspected marijuana;

9 orange pills marked “U30”, suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;

15 yellow capsules / pills marked “A” and “18”, suspected sertraline hydrochloride;

4 peach colored pills marked “R” and “029”, suspected alprazolam;

1 white pill marked “2410V”, suspected carlsoprodol;

2 orange and white capsules marked “Adderall XR 25mg”

16 blue pills, suspected alprazolam;

5 clear and orange pills, 4 beige and brown pills, 17 orange pills, 1 peach colored pill, 1 blue pill, all suspected amphetamine / dextroamphetamine;

14 blue pills, 2 yellow pills, 2 white pills, all suspected Clonazepam,

10 white pills, suspected zolpidem tortrate;

1 yellow pill, suspected acetaminophen and oxycodone;

2 white pills, suspected vyvanse;

1 pink pill, suspected oxycodone hydrochloride;

2 white packages labeled Buprenorphine Naloxone; and

1 black digital scale.