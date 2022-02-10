OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Opelousas.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon, the shooting happened at Fern St. and Hall St. Preliminary information shows two people were fighting over money and one of them produced a handgun. The two people struggled and one was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. James Allen, 49, was taken into custody by Opelousas Police shortly after the shooting and is being detained as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.