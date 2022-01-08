A Eunice teen dead after Friday night shooting

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Receiving heartbreaking news, a family in Eunice is hurting. A mother loses her only child, 17-year-old Tyvon Favors. He was shot and killed coming out of a store.

“Little guy got killed here last night and it’s sickening. I’m 66 years old and I’m not gonna be afraid to come out for these youngsters,” said Sidney Brown.

I spoke with the victim’s family. They say favors’ mother is heartbroken after losing her only child.

“I’ve seen the mother last night and I prayed for her. She was very distorted and I mean for obvious reasons,” said Levy Ardoin.

The family says it happened in the parking lot of this convenience store. They say this month on the 28th he would have been turning 18 years old.

“They got all this gun violence cutting people’s lives short. they may never even experience that or even like college or whatever they’re calling maybe in life. it’s getting cut off too early by our gun violence,” said Ardoin.

Many from the community say gun violence is an issue.

“It’s kind of been getting worse and worse and as somebody who grew up in Eunice, I feel that it takes a village and I feel on my part I should be more of a role model and a better citizen and I think we all need to talk to kids in younger age tell them the importance of gun violence; the impact it may have,” he added.

Some believe the city doesn’t care about the youth. Sidney Brown says the community needs to come together to help end gun violence.

“The parents need to stop their kids. If they know you kids got guns you didn’t buy them for them to stop them. this little kid was 17-years-old they killed last night; a baby and I’m just saying they need to get together; find God.”

Eunice Police Department is investigating. If you have any information, call the Eunice Police Department, or call Crimestoppers at 337-948- TIPS (8477).