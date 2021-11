ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A child was killed in a Sunday evening ATV crash in St. Landry Parish.

The crash was reported near Frilot Cove at the St. Landry/Evangeline Parish line.

The unidentified male victim, age reported as 6-years-old, was transported to an Opelousas hospital where he died.

No additional details are known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Stay with KLFY on air and online for more information.