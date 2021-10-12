$40k in drugs, $3k in cash, illegal firearm seized; Franklin man arrested

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Franklin man on multiple charges after agents seized approximately $40,000 worth of narcotics, over $3,000 in cash, and at least one stolen handgun, according to SLPSO.

Joseph Favors, 38, of Franklin, faces the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (3 Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (3 Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule V CDS Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Stolen Firearm Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Possession of a CDS in the presence of a Juvenile

Favors’ bond was set at $150,000.

The St. Landry Parish Narcotics Team received information of drug activity at the 200 block of St. George Street in the city limits of Eunice. After countless hours of surveillance, a search warrant was obtained.

On October 10, 2021, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team along with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team searched the residence.

Once inside, officers located Joseph Favors and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The following items were located inside the residence:

817 grams of suspected Marijuana

205 grams of suspected Methamphetamine

158 suspected Ecstasy pills

63 grams of suspected Heroin

23 grams of suspected Cocaine

7 grams of suspected “Crack” Cocaine

126 Xanax pills

(2) bottles of Liquid Promethazine with Codeine, approximately 500 ml

26.5 suspected Lortabs

(1) Bersa Thunder .380 semi automatic handgun

(1) Beretta APX 9 mm semi automatic handgun

(1) Springfield Armory XD semi automatic handgun

Black digital scale containing residue

(2) surveillance systems

Approximately $3762.00 in U.S. currency

The street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $40,000 and the Bersa Thunder 380 semi-automatic handgun was confirmed stolen through the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.